Market Snapshot: Dow struggles to stay above 30,000 but Nasdaq swings higher as Wall Street parses jobless claims, awaits vaccine news

U.S. stock indexes headed lower midday Thursday, ahead of a decision by Food and Drug Administration committee on a vaccine approval, and further talks in Washington on another financial-aid package to combat the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, while U.S. weekly jobless claims rose to a three month high.
