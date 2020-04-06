Market Snapshot: Dow surges 1,200 points as hopes grow that the coronavirus outbreak may stabilize soon

Stocks trade at session highs Monday afternoon as investors focus on signs that the rapid spread of the COVID-19 disease is stabilizing in the U.S., the new epicenter of the pandemic.
