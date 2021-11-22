Market Snapshot: Dow surges 250 points, while Nasdaq retreats from record, as Thanksgiving trading kicks off

U.S. stock benchmarks rise Monday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite establishing early records to start a holiday-shortened week.
