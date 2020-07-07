Market Snapshot: Dow surges 459 points, Nasdaq clinches fresh record close, despite concerns of economic toll of unfettered U.S. virus cases

U.S. stocks on Monday finished sharply higher to kick off the first full week in July, as Wall Street followed European and Chinese equities higher, even though the U.S. showed little sign of controlling new coronavirus infections.
