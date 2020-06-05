Market Snapshot: Dow surges more than 900 points after jobs report shows surprise jump in payrolls, fall in unemployment rate

Stocks trade sharply higher Friday after the U.S. May jobs report showed a surprise 2.5 million jump in payrolls and a drop in the unemployment rate to 13.3% as businesses began to reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.
