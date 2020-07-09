U.S. stocks trade mostly lower Thursday afternoon, but off the low of the day, as investors seek safety in technology and tech-related investments amid rising cases of coronavirus in states like Arizona and Florida.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Bed Bath & Beyond stock sinks more than 24% after earnings miss but analysts see opportunity - July 9, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Dow trades 300 points lower but Nasdaq rebounds as investors seek safety in tech - July 9, 2020
- Oil futures retreat from a 4-month high, pulling U.S. prices back below $40 a barrel - July 9, 2020