Stocks head firmly lower Friday, extending losses on the week that have been triggered by a rise in Treasury yields, which has left the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite on track for the worst weekly skid since October.
- The Margin: This CPAC ‘golden calf’ Trump statue is spurring backlash of Biblical proportions - February 26, 2021
- Weekend Sip: Americans can’t get enough oat milk. Now it’s in their beer - February 26, 2021
- Market Snapshot: Dow trades off low after briefly losing grip on 31,000, and S&P 500 rebounds after breach of bearish trend line - February 26, 2021