U.S. stock benchmarks on Thursday trim early losses but are still in negative territory a day after posting a trio of all-time highs and closing above the psychologically important level of 23,000 for the Dow.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow trades off session lows but slumps on 30th anniversary of 1987 crash - October 19, 2017
- Gold prices score first gain in four sessions - October 19, 2017
- Key Words: Goldman’s Blankfein loves Frankfurt, trolls U.K. over Brexit - October 19, 2017