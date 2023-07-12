U.S. stocks traded higher Wednesday after data showed the rate of inflation in June slowed to the lowest level since early 2021, fueling hopes that the Fed may be close to being done with its interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow up 150 points after lower-than-expected inflation data boosts chances of fewer Fed’s rate hikes - July 12, 2023
- Economic Report: Fed’s Beige Book points to continued slow economic growth - July 12, 2023
- : SEC Chair Gensler dismisses industry calls for recusal on crypto decisions - July 12, 2023