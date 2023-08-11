The Dow Jones Industrial Average is clinging to a modest gain Friday, as another early rally fades intraday. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite are on pace for a second straight weekly loss.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Banking: More challenges await U.S. banks but analysts think the worst may be over for the year - August 11, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil scores 7th straight weekly rise as traders focus on tight supplies - August 11, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold futures end worst week in seven on stronger U.S. dollar, rising Treasury yields - August 11, 2023