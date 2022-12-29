U.S. stock index futures bounce back on Thursday after the Nasdaq nearly hit a 30-month low a day earlier as the market looked set to erase some of its recent losses on the second-to-last trading day of the year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Dow up nearly 400 points as jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’ - December 29, 2022
- Economic Report: Mortgage rates inch up as the U.S. ‘housing market remains in the doldrums’: Freddie Mac - December 29, 2022
- The Margin: King Charles and ‘Lord of the Rings’ author J.R.R. Tolkien honored on new 2023 British coins - December 29, 2022