U.S. stocks traded lower Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve’s minutes from its July rate-setting meeting show most senior officials continued to see “upside inflation risks” which could lead to more interest-rate hikes, while assessing earnings from some of America’s largest retailers for insights into the strength of consumer spending.
