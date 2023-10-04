U.S. stock indexes were edging higher in choppy trade on Wednesday morning as bond yields eased after weaker-than-expected labor market data in the wake of a sharp sell-off Tuesday which wiped away the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s gains for 2023 gains.
