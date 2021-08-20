Market Snapshot: Dow’s 200-point surge helps it retake 35,000 as stock market rallies to cap volatile week

U.S. stock indexes gather steam midday Friday as investors troll for opportunities in a volatile week that has been framed by fears over the coronavirus delta variant, the imminent tapering of Federal Reserve bond buying, and China’s restrictions on its economy.
