Market Snapshot: Dow’s 430-point rally erases weekly losses as stock market stages rebound from Thursday skid

U.S. stock benchmarks trade higher Friday, putting equities on track to bounce from a selloff in the previous session that was triggered by a drop in Treasury yields and doubts about the global economic recovery from the pandemic.
- NerdWallet: What to know if your Wells Fargo personal line of credit is canceled - July 9, 2021
- Sentage Holdings stock blasts off with a near 9-fold gain in its public debut - July 9, 2021
- The Margin: Swimming to the subway and jet skiing down Bronx streets: You won’t believe these insane videos of flash floods in NYC - July 9, 2021