Market Snapshot: Dow’s 8-week rally comes to an end as tax-delay concerns persist

U.S. stock benchmarks close mostly lower on Friday, putting an end to multiweek winning streaks by the major indexes as investors express nagging anxiety about a possible delay in much-anticipated corporate tax cuts.
