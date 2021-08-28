Market Snapshot: Fears of a ‘taper tantrum’ in financial markets might be overshadowed by a U.S. debt ceiling conniption

Economists are warning Jay Powell to keep his eye on the looming debt ceiling debate in Congress and a possible federal government shutdown which might be a huge risk to his plans to taper bond purchases.
