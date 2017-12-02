Market Snapshot: Flynn who? For the stock market, it’s all about tax cuts and the Santa rally

Even as stocks bounce around and volatility spikes on news that a former member of President Donald Trump’s inner circle pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, analysts played down the toxicity of the political rodeo on equities, betting that optimism over tax cuts on top of a Santa rally will carry the market further and higher.
