Market Snapshot: Here’s what tax hikes could mean for the stock market as Biden pushes infrastructure plan

President Joe Biden is expected to push for tax hikes to partially pay for trillions in infrastructure spending. Here’s what stock-market investors should keep in mind.
- NewsWatch: Friday’s jobs report will be released to a closed stock market—that’s only occurred 12 times since 1980 - March 27, 2021
- MarketWatch Premium: This ‘homemade’ strategy is for income-seeking investors who want simplicity - March 27, 2021
- Economic Preview: Hiring is speeding up again and jobs are coming back as the U.S. economy gains steam - March 27, 2021