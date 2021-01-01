The looming Georgia runoff elections next Tuesday could inject volatility in a high-flying stock market that has mostly looked past politics in favor of the brighter economic outlook next year.
- Market Snapshot: Here’s why the Georgia runoff elections for the U.S. Senate could turn into a ‘big deal’ for markets - January 1, 2021
- : CDC issues COVID-19 vaccine guidance for Americans with HIV, Guillain-Barré and other underlying conditions - January 1, 2021
- : Are January store sales under threat as consumers switch to online in a dire year for shops? - January 1, 2021