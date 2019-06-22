Market Snapshot: How the Trump-Xi trade meeting could set the stock-market tone for the summer

Stock-market bulls might find their summer riding on what happens when President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping meet at the Group of 20 summit in Japan next weekend.
