A weakening U.S. dollar is seen providing another leg of support for stocks. But an important test may loom, analysts said.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : New rules would limit sugar in U.S. school meals for first time, but plan draws mixed reactions from nutritionists - February 6, 2023
- Market Snapshot: How the U.S. dollar could put this stock-market rally to a big test - February 6, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold prices rebound after hitting 3-week low - February 6, 2023