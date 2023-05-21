Megacap technology stocks have dominated the U.S. stock market performance this year, powering the Nasdaq Composite to a new nine-month high this week as investors have loaded up on them in a “safe-haven play” on concerns over a potential recession, a federal debt-ceiling breach and more stress in regional banks.
