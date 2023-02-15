U.S. stock indexes post modest gains Wednesday as investors digest strong retail sales data that adds to concerns about the Federal Reserve potentially need ingto raise interest rates higher than previously thought.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : QuantumScape stock drops 14% after narrower quarterly loss - February 15, 2023
- Earnings Results: Zillow vows to continue to invest in ‘tough housing market’ - February 15, 2023
- : Twilio stock jumps 12% after chasing layoffs with first major share-repurchase plan - February 15, 2023