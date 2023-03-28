U.S. stocks turned modestly lower on Tuesday afternoon, dragged by a selloff in technology stocks as investors closely assessed the state of the banking sector and the health of the economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Mike Pence ordered to comply with grand-jury subpoena - March 28, 2023
- FA Center: Recession isn’t a guaranteed stock-market crusher, owing to this one truth about volatility and GDP - March 28, 2023
- : $142 billion in 2 days: extent of SVB bank run comes into focus as U.S. regulators mull new rules - March 28, 2023