U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday afternoon, with the Nasdaq Composite leading the way and the S&P 500 nearing its highest level in 10 months, after a batch of economic data and Fedspeaks gave investors more confidence that the central bank would hold back on further interest-rate increases in its battle against inflation.
