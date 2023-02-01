U.S. stocks finish higher on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses after the Federal Reserve raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points, as widely expected, while pointing to potentially only a few more on the horizon.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
