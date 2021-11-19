Market Snapshot: Nasdaq rises, Dow falls as U.S. stocks trade mixed amid COVID-19 jitters

U.S. stock benchmarks are mixed Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average trading down while the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite shows gains, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe.
