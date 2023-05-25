U.S. stocks were trading mostly higher on Thursday as Nvidia Corp.’s earnings report sent shares of the chip maker soaring and the broader Nasdaq along with it, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was lower and looked set to fall for a fifth straight session as talks to lift the U.S. debt ceiling drag on in Congress.
