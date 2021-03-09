U.S. stock-market benchmarks rally Tuesday afternoon as a falling bond yields help to send the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite up sharply a day after it tumbled into correction territory.
- Market Snapshot: Nasdaq soars over 4% as falling bond yields fuel tech rebound; Dow on pace for record finish - March 9, 2021
- Oil futures settle lower for a second session ahead of weekly U.S. supply data - March 9, 2021
- : Piers Morgan storms off set, and then leaves show altogether, after being confronted over criticism of Meghan Markle - March 9, 2021