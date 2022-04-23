Market Snapshot: ‘Peak hawkishness’? Investors watch for next inflation gauge after stocks were rattled by Fed suggesting large interest rate rises ahead

The Federal Reserve has ramped up its hawkish tone, rattling the U.S. stock market as investors watch for another gauge of inflation next week amid concern the central bank may be gearing up for larger rate hikes to get it under control.
