Although the Federal Reserve is expected to leave interest rates on hold Wednesday, Chairman Jerome Powell could still rattle markets as he’s probed for clues about the central bank’s thinking.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Powell could still hammer U.S. stocks on Wednesday even if the Fed doesn’t hike interest rates - September 17, 2023
- Market Extra: ‘The rubber band is so stretched’: why this once-overlooked stock-market sector is sending a warning signal about the economy - September 17, 2023
- Earnings Watch: Wall Street is the most optimistic on these industries as the fourth quarter approaches - September 17, 2023