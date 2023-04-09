Investors treating bad news like good news is a popular narrative to explain short-term market movements. However, as recession fears returned to the forefront of the market, it has been put into question whether the narrative still holds true.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Recession threat may mean stock-market investors no longer see bad news on economy as good news - April 9, 2023
- Earnings Watch: Big bank earnings in spotlight following historic failures: ‘Every income statement line item is in flux’. - April 9, 2023
- : Student loan ‘train wreck’: As return of regular payments loom, servicers have less staff to field expected deluge of calls - April 9, 2023