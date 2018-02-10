It was an ugly week in the stock market but the consensus on Wall Street but bulls argue it was standard operating procedure for an overextended market rather than the endgame for one of the longest bull markets in history.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Flu breakthrough? Japanese drug maker thinks its compound can kill virus in a day - February 10, 2018
- The Wall Street Journal: Israeli jet shot down by antiaircraft missiles during retaliatory strikes on Syria - February 10, 2018
- Market Snapshot: Reports of the bull market’s death were greatly exaggerated - February 10, 2018