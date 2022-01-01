While you might be glad to see the back of a rough year, the next one may be more boring for stocks.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: So long to a wild 2021, and welcome to a more normal 2022 - January 1, 2022
- NewsWatch: The S&P 500 rang up 68 records in Biden’s 1st year? Here’s how stock-market returns stack up for the 46th president against others. - December 31, 2021
- Mutual Funds Weekly: These money and investing tips can help make 2022 a happy new year indeed for your finances - December 31, 2021