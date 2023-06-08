U.S. stocks close higher Thursday, lifting the S&P 500 index out of a long bear market as investors in richly-valued technology companies attempt to shake off interest rate worries.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Duckhorn Portfolio shares rally after hours on upbeat forecast, helped by wine enthusiasts’ ‘resilience’ - June 8, 2023
- : Planet Labs stock tanks more than 18% after lower-than-expected guidance - June 8, 2023
- Market Extra: S&P 500 exits bear-market territory. Will Big Tech’s rally finally spread to the broader stock market? - June 8, 2023