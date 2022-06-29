Market Snapshot: S&P 500 falls for 3rd straight day after Powell says no guarantee of soft landing for U.S. economy, JP Morgan warns of recession risk

The S&P 500 closes lower for a third-straight session Wednesday, while the Dow ends higher, as stocks near the end of a miserable first half of the year.
