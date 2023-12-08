U.S. stock futures paused on Friday ahead of a pivotal jobs report that will shed light on whether the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-hike campaign is slowing down the economy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Kelley Blue Book: Survey: This is the most popular electric truck—except that it doesn’t exist - December 8, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: The 2024 Subaru Impreza vs. the Honda Civic: How these compact cars compare - December 8, 2023
- Autotrader: The pros and cons of hybrid cars - December 8, 2023