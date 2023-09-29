U.S. stock futures rose on Friday, ahead of data that could show an inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve falling below a 4% level for the first time in more than two years.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Movers & Shakers: Nike stock rallies after earnings beat, boosting Foot Locker shares - September 29, 2023
- Kelley Blue Book: The 2024 Land Rover Defender 110 finds a near-perfect balance between off-roader and luxury SUV - September 29, 2023
- Next Avenue: ‘What do you do? That’s your family’: Nonprofits are stepping in to offer financial help for pets in need - September 29, 2023