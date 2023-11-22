U.S. stock futures were little changed heading into the last full trading day of the week as Nvidia shares dip after earnings.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: S&P 500 futures stall amid Nvidia caution as trading thins ahead of holidays - November 22, 2023
- Then and now: New U.K. budget comes a year after market mayhem - November 22, 2023
- Earnings Results: Nvidia sets new earnings records and projects more to come, but its stock still dips - November 22, 2023