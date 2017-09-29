Market Snapshot: S&P 500 hits intraday record as stock market tries to end month higher

U.S. stocks on Friday are showing slight gains, but the Dow is trading flat, with investors struggling to find fresh catalysts to push equity benchmarks to fresh records in a month and quarter that has proven better than expected.
