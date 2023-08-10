U.S. stocks were slightly higher Thursday afternoon, after an initial rally in the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq Composite faded, as investors gauged if July’s report on consumer prices could spell the end of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
