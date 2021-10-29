Market Snapshot: S&P 500, Nasdaq turn higher Friday afternoon despite soft Amazon, Apple results

U.S. stocks drifted higher Friday afternoon in the final trading session of the week and month, as investors reacted to disappointing results from heavyweights Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.
