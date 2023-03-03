U.S. stocks climb Friday afternoon, with the S&P 500 index on track to snap three straight weeks of losses with investors encouraged by data suggesting the economy remains resilient despite the likelihood of further Federal Reserve interest rate rises.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Inflation has yet to peak in most G-10 countries and ‘we are waiting for a proper market reality check’: BofA - March 3, 2023
- : In the largest reparations push in U.S. history, there are 5 key questions still to be answered - March 3, 2023
- The Ratings Game: Zscaler stock sheds more than 10% as cybersecurity company has ‘a lot more explaining to do’ - March 3, 2023