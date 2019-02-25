Market Snapshot: S&P 500 tests key level at 2,800 as Trump delays China tariff deadline

The U.S. stock market rise broadly Monday after President Donald Trump tweeted that he would delay China tariffs, and that there had been “substantial progress” in trade talks over the weekend.
