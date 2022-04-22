Market Snapshot: Stock futures drop and bond yields climb following hawkish comments by Fed’s Powell

A weak session was building for Friday, with stock futures under pressure and bond yields climbing a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank.
