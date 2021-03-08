Stock-index futures fall Monday, with tech-related shares set to feel the brunt of selling pressure as government bond yields extend their climb following Senate passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.
- Market Snapshot: Stock futures lower as rising bond yields keep pressure on tech shares - March 8, 2021
- Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 117 million and U.S. death toll tops 525,000 - March 8, 2021
- DuPont to buy Laird Performance Materials from Advent for $2.3 billion, sets $1.5 billion stock buyback program - March 8, 2021