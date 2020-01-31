Stock-index futures point to a lower start for Wall Street Friday, with pressure tied to continued concerns over the spread of a coronavirus outbreak that began in China and a round of softer-than-expected economic data in Europe.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Amazon’s record holiday sales send stock soaring toward $1 trillion valuation - January 31, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Stock futures point lower on coronavirus worries, weak global economic data - January 31, 2020
- UPS has a new risk factor: Amazon - January 31, 2020