Stock futures are rising in premarket trading, on the heels of Monday’s sharp losses.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: Stock futures point to a bounce as investors continue to gauge omicron and Washington politics - December 21, 2021
- The New York Post: President Biden initially tests negative for COVID-19 after close contact with ill staffer - December 21, 2021
- : Should you cancel your Christmas trip because of omicron? Here are 5 steps to stay healthy during the holidays - December 21, 2021