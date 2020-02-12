Market Snapshot: Stock futures point to higher start as number of new coronavirus cases falls

Stock-index futures point to a higher start for U.S. equities Wednesday, with support tied to signs of a continued slowdown in the number of new cases of COVID-19 in China.
